Revolutionizing Indian Fleet Management: ZF's SCALAR Unveiled
ZF introduces SCALAR, a digital fleet management platform, in India. It aims to optimize fleet operations, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Launched at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, SCALAR is a tailored solution for the Indian market, boosting productivity and reducing costs for passenger and cargo transport.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, auto component maker ZF unveiled its new digital fleet management platform, SCALAR, in the Indian market. The introduction aims to optimize the operations of commercial fleets, promising improved efficiency, safety, and sustainability for both passenger and cargo transport.
'By debuting SCALAR in India, we are offering the industry's first comprehensive fleet orchestration solution,' stated P Kaniappan, Managing Director of ZF Commercial Vehicles Control Systems India, underscoring the platform's tailored approach to India's distinct market needs.
The launch, which took place at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, signifies a major step forward. Van Raemdonck Hjalmar, Head of Digital Solutions Business at CVS Division, ZF Group, highlighted that SCALAR provides advanced capabilities, enhancing fleet productivity and reducing operational costs across various applications.
