Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Fleet Management: ZF's SCALAR Unveiled

ZF introduces SCALAR, a digital fleet management platform, in India. It aims to optimize fleet operations, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Launched at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, SCALAR is a tailored solution for the Indian market, boosting productivity and reducing costs for passenger and cargo transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:40 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Fleet Management: ZF's SCALAR Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, auto component maker ZF unveiled its new digital fleet management platform, SCALAR, in the Indian market. The introduction aims to optimize the operations of commercial fleets, promising improved efficiency, safety, and sustainability for both passenger and cargo transport.

'By debuting SCALAR in India, we are offering the industry's first comprehensive fleet orchestration solution,' stated P Kaniappan, Managing Director of ZF Commercial Vehicles Control Systems India, underscoring the platform's tailored approach to India's distinct market needs.

The launch, which took place at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, signifies a major step forward. Van Raemdonck Hjalmar, Head of Digital Solutions Business at CVS Division, ZF Group, highlighted that SCALAR provides advanced capabilities, enhancing fleet productivity and reducing operational costs across various applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025