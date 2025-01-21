Bridging Borders: Assam's Quest for Global Entrepreneurship and Clean Energy Collaborations

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with South Korea's Minister for SME and Startups, Oh Youngju, to explore collaborations between entrepreneurs from both regions. The discussions aim to enhance business ties and foster startup growth in Assam.

On his final day in South Korea, Sarma engaged with firms in the renewable energy and semiconductor sectors, advocating for investments in the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit'. He emphasized Assam's ambition to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030, seeking partnerships to realize this goal.

Sarma also toured the Startup Campus at Pangyo Techno Valley to gain insights into South Korea's startup ecosystem. His next destination is Japan, where he aims to further international collaboration efforts during his five-day Asian tour.

