Apna.co and Chhattisgarh Government Collaborate to Empower Fresh Graduates

Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co has signed an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to launch a 'Career Portal' aimed at connecting fresh graduates with employers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the state's Department of Technical Education to empower students with access to over 7 lakh employers, facilitating 1,50,000 jobs annually.

This collaboration will focus on creating employment opportunities in sectors like Software Engineering, Admin, IT Support, Sales, Business Development, BFSI, Healthcare, and Hospitality, meeting Chhattisgarh's evolving job market demands.

