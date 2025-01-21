Left Menu

Apna.co and Chhattisgarh Government Collaborate to Empower Fresh Graduates

Apna.co and the Chhattisgarh government have partnered to launch a 'Career Portal' designed to connect fresh graduates with employers. The initiative, set up through a MoU, aims to facilitate 150,000 job placements annually and focuses on sectors such as IT, healthcare, and hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co has signed an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to launch a 'Career Portal' aimed at connecting fresh graduates with employers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the state's Department of Technical Education to empower students with access to over 7 lakh employers, facilitating 1,50,000 jobs annually.

This collaboration will focus on creating employment opportunities in sectors like Software Engineering, Admin, IT Support, Sales, Business Development, BFSI, Healthcare, and Hospitality, meeting Chhattisgarh's evolving job market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

