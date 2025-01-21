Apna.co and Chhattisgarh Government Collaborate to Empower Fresh Graduates
Apna.co and the Chhattisgarh government have partnered to launch a 'Career Portal' designed to connect fresh graduates with employers. The initiative, set up through a MoU, aims to facilitate 150,000 job placements annually and focuses on sectors such as IT, healthcare, and hospitality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co has signed an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to launch a 'Career Portal' aimed at connecting fresh graduates with employers.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the state's Department of Technical Education to empower students with access to over 7 lakh employers, facilitating 1,50,000 jobs annually.
This collaboration will focus on creating employment opportunities in sectors like Software Engineering, Admin, IT Support, Sales, Business Development, BFSI, Healthcare, and Hospitality, meeting Chhattisgarh's evolving job market demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golden Globes: A Dazzling Display of Fashion Forward Glamour
Golden Globes Delight: Surprising Wins and Seamless Glamour
Karnataka Mourns Loss of Prolific Litterateur Na. D'Souza
Unraveling the Web: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Infamous Crime Syndicate
Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: A Nation Mourns and Debates