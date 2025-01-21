Euro Zone Bonds React to Trump's Trade Policy Stance

Euro zone government bonds exhibited mixed responses on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he would not immediately impose new tariffs. This decision left investors in a cautious wait-and-see stance regarding U.S. policies.

Market participants had anticipated that Trump might declare trade tariffs via executive orders, which would have indicated the prospect of heightened inflation and a more prolonged Federal Reserve policy. Despite such uncertainties under Trump's administration, analysts maintain confidence that the U.S. economy will endure robustly, with inflation eventually easing.

As Christoph Rieger from Commerzbank noted, the most significant market sensitivity pertains to Trump's trade policies, notably impacting the dollar, equities, and indirectly, bonds. Although the absence of concrete tariff actions eased inflation concerns, especially benefiting U.S. Treasuries, the effect on Bunds remains varied unless changes in China trade deflation expectations are considered.

