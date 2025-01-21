Left Menu

Lumino Industries Set to Illuminate Markets with Rs 1,000 Crore IPO

Lumino Industries, an EPC company focused on conductors and power cables, aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore via an IPO. The offer includes a fresh issue worth Rs 600 crore and an OFS of Rs 400 crore. Proceeds will primarily be used for reducing debt and general corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST
Lumino Industries Set to Illuminate Markets with Rs 1,000 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Lumino Industries is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 1,000 crore, as per their draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI. The Kolkata-based EPC company specializes in conductors, power cables, and power projects.

The IPO will feature a fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore by the promoters. To encourage employee participation, a portion of the offer will be reserved under an employee reservation scheme.

The company intends to utilize Rs 420 crore from the fresh issue to reduce its borrowing. A minor Rs 15 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, with the remainder directed towards general corporate objectives. Additionally, a pre-IPO equity shares placement totalling Rs 120 crore may be considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025