FRP: The Future Material Revolutionizing Industries

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for innovative research and development in the fibre-reinforced plastics (FRP) industry to slash costs by 25%. Speaking at the ICERP 2025 conference, he emphasized FRP's vital role across sectors.

FRP's applications include renewable energy, infrastructure, transport, and more. Gadkari talked about the need for cost reduction in production by enhancing technology and raw material efficiency.

The composite material's potential impact on India's economy is substantial, with a projected market growth from $1.8 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion by 2030—an imperative for advancing a circular economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)