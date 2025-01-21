JK Tyre's $100 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan Boosts Green Manufacturing
JK Tyre & Industries has secured a $100 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation to expand tyre production. The funding will enhance passenger car and truck tyre capacity, supporting energy-efficient manufacturing and creating jobs, reinforcing JK Tyre’s commitment to sustainable development in India's tyre sector.
JK Tyre & Industries announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a $100 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
This financing includes $30 million for JK Tyre and up to $70 million for subsidiary Cavendish Industries Ltd, aimed at expanding passenger car radial tyre production at the Banmore plant in Madhya Pradesh.
The initiative underscores the company's commitment to sustainable practices, intending to enhance energy-efficient tyre manufacturing, boost local supply chains, and foster job creation, aligning financial goals with environmental and social impacts.
