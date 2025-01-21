JK Tyre's $100 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan Boosts Green Manufacturing

JK Tyre & Industries announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a $100 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This financing includes $30 million for JK Tyre and up to $70 million for subsidiary Cavendish Industries Ltd, aimed at expanding passenger car radial tyre production at the Banmore plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative underscores the company's commitment to sustainable practices, intending to enhance energy-efficient tyre manufacturing, boost local supply chains, and foster job creation, aligning financial goals with environmental and social impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)