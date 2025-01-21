National Talent Pools: The Relocation Conundrum

In a recent survey conducted by WorkIndia, an overwhelming 80 percent of employers expressed their openness to hiring non-local candidates, yet a significant 72 percent of job seekers are averse to relocating for employment.

The report notes a clear shift towards nationwide talent sourcing, spurred by advanced recruitment methods, with two-thirds of employers now favoring online interviews and 50 percent offering relocation incentives.

Despite candidates' hesitancy to move, industries such as logistics and retail are increasingly dependent on non-local talent, utilizing digital platforms to streamline hiring processes and attract skilled workers to metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)