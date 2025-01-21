National Talent Pools: The Relocation Conundrum
A survey highlights a growing trend among employers hiring non-local candidates, yet most job seekers remain reluctant to relocate. Despite this, digital recruitment methods are easing outstation hiring challenges, with industries like logistics and retail increasingly relying on non-local talent.
- Country:
- India
In a recent survey conducted by WorkIndia, an overwhelming 80 percent of employers expressed their openness to hiring non-local candidates, yet a significant 72 percent of job seekers are averse to relocating for employment.
The report notes a clear shift towards nationwide talent sourcing, spurred by advanced recruitment methods, with two-thirds of employers now favoring online interviews and 50 percent offering relocation incentives.
Despite candidates' hesitancy to move, industries such as logistics and retail are increasingly dependent on non-local talent, utilizing digital platforms to streamline hiring processes and attract skilled workers to metropolitan areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State-Specific Logistics Policies: A Roadmap to Boost India's Global Competitiveness
India's Quick Commerce: A Rapid Revolution in Retail
Automotive Retail Sales Rev Up with Robust Growth
Retail Revelry: Big Brands Shine During Britain's 'Golden Quarter'
Revolutionizing Logistics: MoEVing and Safexpress Join Forces for a Greener Future