National Talent Pools: The Relocation Conundrum

A survey highlights a growing trend among employers hiring non-local candidates, yet most job seekers remain reluctant to relocate. Despite this, digital recruitment methods are easing outstation hiring challenges, with industries like logistics and retail increasingly relying on non-local talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent survey conducted by WorkIndia, an overwhelming 80 percent of employers expressed their openness to hiring non-local candidates, yet a significant 72 percent of job seekers are averse to relocating for employment.

The report notes a clear shift towards nationwide talent sourcing, spurred by advanced recruitment methods, with two-thirds of employers now favoring online interviews and 50 percent offering relocation incentives.

Despite candidates' hesitancy to move, industries such as logistics and retail are increasingly dependent on non-local talent, utilizing digital platforms to streamline hiring processes and attract skilled workers to metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

