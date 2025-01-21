Massive Upgrades Propel India's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Forward

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a series of initiatives totaling nearly Rs 2,000 crore aimed at significantly boosting the capacity of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA), as revealed by an official statement.

According to the statement, JNPA is India's largest and one of the world's leading ports, having surpassed a 10 million TEU capacity in January 2025. The port is expected to reach a throughput of 10 million TEUs by 2027, solidifying its prominence on the global stage.

The ambitious projects include upgrading the Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal by 2025, which will further elevate JNPA's service capacity. Additionally, significant memorandums of understanding were inked for the Vadhavan Port Project. The partnership with Reliance Industries Limited is earmarking Rs 645 crore to develop liquid jetty facilities and land allocation under a public-private partnership model at Vadhavan Port, targeting completion by 2030.

