Europe's Ambitious FTA Rallies: Scholz Pins Hopes on Global Partnerships

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism for successful free trade agreements with India and other regions at the World Economic Forum. He emphasized the importance of global cooperation, highlighting recent progress with Mexico and South America, and the potential for further agreements with countries like India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST
  Country:
  • Switzerland

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism on Tuesday about the potential success of free trade agreements (FTAs) with India and other nations, emphasizing Europe's need for global cooperation. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Scholz conveyed that these agreements should progress more favorably now than in the past.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Scholz's sentiments, indicating plans to visit India soon to strengthen strategic partnerships. These developments underscore Europe's commitment to securing more free trade agreements worldwide.

Scholz further remarked on the achievements with Mexico and the South American Mercosur bloc, expressing hope for future agreements with countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. He reiterated the strategic importance of global partnerships for Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

