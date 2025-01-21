Left Menu

Traffic Restrictions in Delhi and Gurugram for Republic Day

Traffic restrictions are imposed on heavy and medium goods vehicles in Gurugram and Delhi for Republic Day. The ban is in place from January 22 to 23, and January 25 to 26, with diversions set up to ensure traffic flow. Essential services vehicles are exempted.

Updated: 21-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Authorities in Gurugram and Delhi have issued traffic restrictions ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, prohibiting the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles.

The Gurugram traffic police have announced that these vehicles will be barred from entering both regions between 5 p.m. on January 22 and 1:30 p.m. on January 23, and again from 5 p.m. on January 25 to 1:30 p.m. on January 26.

Diversions will be implemented to ease traffic congestion. Vehicles will be rerouted at multiple checkpoints, including major roads and expressways, while essential services vehicles remain unrestricted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

