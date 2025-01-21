Assam's Economic Ascent: Advantage Assam 2.0 Gears Up for 2025 Summit

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal spearheaded an Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru, setting the stage for the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit in February. This initiative, held as a precursor to the summit scheduled for 25th and 26th February 2025 in Guwahati, was designed to highlight Assam's vast economic potential to industry powerhouses.

Minister Singhal addressed a formidable audience of over 200 investors, business leaders, and industry experts, underscoring Assam's strategic location as India's nexus to South and Southeast Asia, facilitating access to 30% of the global population within a short flight. He detailed Assam's robust economic growth, noting a surge in GSDP from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to a projected USD 85.8 billion in the forthcoming year.

Throughout the event, Singhal spotlighted Assam's vibrant vision for advancement, supported by key investments in sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy. Notable projects include India's first International Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa, the strategic Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, and Tata OSAT's ambitious semiconductor project. The Minister also stressed Assam's prospects in green energy and emerging technologies, positioning the state as an attractive hub for aerospace, defense, and IT investment.

