Major Airlines Eyeing Gol's Post-Bankruptcy Revival

Several prominent international airlines are reportedly in discussions to invest in Gol, a Brazilian airline currently navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. According to a report from Valor Economico, these discussions include U.S.-based United and American Airlines, along with European carriers such as Air France-KLM, British Airways' parent International Airlines Group, and Germany's Lufthansa Group.

The investments are seen as a part of Gol's strategy to exit Chapter 11, particularly in light of a recent memorandum of understanding to explore a merger with Brazilian rival Azul. This merger is poised to create Brazil's leading domestic airline, potentially overshadowing LATAM Airlines' local operations.

Global airlines are reportedly interested in enhancing their international presence at key Brazilian airports through a strategic alliance with Gol, especially ahead of the impending merger with Azul. While Gol and Air France-KLM have refrained from commenting on these talks, American Airlines acknowledges its ongoing relationship with Gol. Other major airlines mentioned did not provide immediate responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)