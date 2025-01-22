Left Menu

Major Airlines Eyeing Gol's Post-Bankruptcy Revival

Global airlines, including United, American, Air France-KLM, and others, are considering investing in Gol, a Brazilian carrier undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. The investment discussions align with Gol's potential merger with Azul, which aims to become a leading domestic airline in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:51 IST
Major Airlines Eyeing Gol's Post-Bankruptcy Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several prominent international airlines are reportedly in discussions to invest in Gol, a Brazilian airline currently navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. According to a report from Valor Economico, these discussions include U.S.-based United and American Airlines, along with European carriers such as Air France-KLM, British Airways' parent International Airlines Group, and Germany's Lufthansa Group.

The investments are seen as a part of Gol's strategy to exit Chapter 11, particularly in light of a recent memorandum of understanding to explore a merger with Brazilian rival Azul. This merger is poised to create Brazil's leading domestic airline, potentially overshadowing LATAM Airlines' local operations.

Global airlines are reportedly interested in enhancing their international presence at key Brazilian airports through a strategic alliance with Gol, especially ahead of the impending merger with Azul. While Gol and Air France-KLM have refrained from commenting on these talks, American Airlines acknowledges its ongoing relationship with Gol. Other major airlines mentioned did not provide immediate responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025