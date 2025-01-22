Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Fruit Vendors in Deep Valley
In a devastating accident near Yellapura, at least eight fruit vendors lost their lives and ten others were injured when the truck they were traveling in fell into a 50-meter-deep valley. The mishap occurred in a forested section on the Savanur-Hubballi road early Wednesday.
In a tragic incident early Wednesday, at least eight individuals lost their lives, and ten others were injured when their truck plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley near Yellapura. The victims, fruit vendors, were en route to a local fair from Savanur.
The unfortunate occurrence transpired on the Savanur-Hubballi road, in a densely forested area, according to M Narayana, the Superintendent of Police for Uttara Kannada. The truck driver reportedly veered to the extreme left to allow another vehicle to pass, causing the fatal fall.
Lack of a protective wall along the valley road exacerbated the situation. The injured have been transported to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for urgent medical care, Superintendent Narayana confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
