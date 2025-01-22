Left Menu

Heathrow Expansion Gets Prime Minister's Nod

British Prime Minister Rachel Reeves signaled support for expanding Heathrow Airport, prioritizing economic growth over other concerns. The decision, pending an upcoming speech, reflects a shift in Britain's approach to infrastructure, amid environmental concerns. A decision on Gatwick's expansion is also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:11 IST
  • Switzerland

In a significant declaration, British Prime Minister Rachel Reeves articulated her support for expanding London's Heathrow Airport. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, she emphasized that the government's priority is economic growth, indicating that this goal supersedes other considerations.

Reeves pointed to Britain's historical reluctance to approve new infrastructure projects, criticizing a pattern of continuously rejecting proposals for crucial developments such as airports, housing, and power infrastructure.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, has long sought to build a new runway to enhance trade and tourism. This plan, however, has been halted by the COVID pandemic and environmental objections. Media reports suggest Reeves will greenlight the expansion in an upcoming speech despite expected resistance from environmental groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

