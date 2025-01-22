Parliamentary Panel Demands Accountability for Soaring Airfares

Concerns over surging airfares and inadequate actions by government bodies dominated a heated meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday. Members demanded accountability from private airport operators and airlines to provide much-needed relief to passengers.

PAC Chairperson K C Venugopal remarked on the intensity and significance of the session, noting its overall effectiveness despite parties' past disagreements. Members voiced dissatisfaction with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority's (AERA) performance as a regulator, seeking clear answers.

Calls for amendments to the AERA Act were made in response to increasing user development fees and price surges, exacerbated by a lack of transparency. The meeting underscored the need for reforms to ensure affordability and equal air connectivity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)