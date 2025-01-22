Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Demands Accountability for Soaring Airfares

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee met to address concerns about skyrocketing airfares and the perceived lack of action from regulatory bodies like AERA and DGCA. Members criticized the current regulatory framework, calling for amendments to ensure accountability and transparency from private airline operators.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:25 IST
Concerns over surging airfares and inadequate actions by government bodies dominated a heated meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday. Members demanded accountability from private airport operators and airlines to provide much-needed relief to passengers.

PAC Chairperson K C Venugopal remarked on the intensity and significance of the session, noting its overall effectiveness despite parties' past disagreements. Members voiced dissatisfaction with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority's (AERA) performance as a regulator, seeking clear answers.

Calls for amendments to the AERA Act were made in response to increasing user development fees and price surges, exacerbated by a lack of transparency. The meeting underscored the need for reforms to ensure affordability and equal air connectivity across the nation.

