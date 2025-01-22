Odisha Conclave: Paving the Path for Global Investments

Left Menu

The Odisha business conclave will feature over 5,000 delegates from India and twelve other countries, focusing on key sectors like IT and renewable energy. The event aims to attract investments and includes cultural programs and national council meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The upcoming Odisha business conclave, starting January 28, is set to host over 5,000 delegates, including envoys, investors, and industrialists from India and abroad, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

State Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma revealed that the event, titled 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha', extends invitations to 100 of the 400 Fortune companies, alongside investors from 12 countries, such as Australia, Japan, and Germany. The focus sectors include IT, renewable energy, chemicals, textiles, and food processing.

Preparations are nearing completion, with sectoral sessions and evening cultural programs planned. The conclave will coincide with several national council meetings of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on January 27. In accordance with the Centre's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, young entrepreneurs from each of Odisha's 30 districts will be honored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

