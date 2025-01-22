Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Financial Demands and Infrastructure Boost

Odisha's government will demand Rs 12,56,148 crore from the 16th Finance Commission for 2026-2031. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced various initiatives, including India's first Silicon Carbide semiconductor facility, model schools across gram panchayats, and new infrastructure schemes to enhance the state's development trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:22 IST
The Odisha state government is preparing to ask for a substantial financial package from the 16th Finance Commission, totaling Rs 12,56,148 crore for the fiscal years between 2026 and 2031. This request comes ahead of the commission's scheduled visit to the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlined the state's ambitious plans, which include groundbreaking ventures such as the establishment of India's first Silicon Carbide semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar. Overseen by RIR Power Electronics Limited, the project promises a Rs 618.60 crore investment, potentially generating 750 jobs.

Furthermore, Majhi emphasized developments in education and agriculture, announcing the creation of model schools statewide and enhanced cold storage facilities. These initiatives under the 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha' scheme aim to bolster rural infrastructure with a significant budget of Rs 5,000 crore over five years.

