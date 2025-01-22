Left Menu

Empowering Change: India's 'WeLead' Initiative Makes Global Waves at Davos

The CII's 'WeLead' initiative, announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to empower 1 lakh Indian women economically. Spearheaded by Smriti Irani, the program collaborates with global bodies to enhance women's leadership and elevate India's role in global economic empowerment.

The 'WeLead' initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is making headlines as it announces a significant partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aiming to empower 100,000 Indian women economically. BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani is at the helm of this ambitious program.

At the Davos meeting, a dedicated 'WeLead' lounge was set up to champion the cause of women's leadership with backing from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The initiative seeks to position India as a pivotal player in promoting global prosperity through female empowerment.

This year alone, 10,000 companies worldwide have joined the initiative to foster women's leadership and bolster their contributions to the global economy. Irani announced plans for two strategic partnerships and highlighted the Commonwealth Secretariat's interest in taking the initiative to its member nations.

The program also includes a collaboration called Savi under the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, focusing on increasing women's involvement in South Asia's energy sector. Civil society funds these efforts to empower women economically through means beyond philanthropy, emphasizing financial upliftment, not charity.

