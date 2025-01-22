Boost for Himachal: An Appeal for Cooperative Sector Funding

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, seeking financial assistance for the state's cooperative sector. Agnihotri's appeal includes a Rs 10 crore grant-in-aid to establish a state-of-the-art cooperative training institute.

Himachal Pradesh has proactively allotted land and provided an initial Rs 5 crore for this venture. Shah assured that the central government would expedite fund allocation to facilitate timely completion. Strategic discussions also covered financing pilot Mahila Cooperative Haats.

The cooperative sector in Himachal Pradesh is advancing, as highlighted by the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Out of 870 PACS identified, 647 have been digitized in the first phase. The initiative's second phase is actively identifying additional societies for modernization.

