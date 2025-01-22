Left Menu

Boost for Himachal: An Appeal for Cooperative Sector Funding

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request Rs 10 crore funding for a new cooperative training institute in Himachal Pradesh. Agnihotri emphasized the state’s progress in computerizing PACS, with funds sought for the institute and Mahila Cooperative Haats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:00 IST
Boost for Himachal: An Appeal for Cooperative Sector Funding
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, seeking financial assistance for the state's cooperative sector. Agnihotri's appeal includes a Rs 10 crore grant-in-aid to establish a state-of-the-art cooperative training institute.

Himachal Pradesh has proactively allotted land and provided an initial Rs 5 crore for this venture. Shah assured that the central government would expedite fund allocation to facilitate timely completion. Strategic discussions also covered financing pilot Mahila Cooperative Haats.

The cooperative sector in Himachal Pradesh is advancing, as highlighted by the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Out of 870 PACS identified, 647 have been digitized in the first phase. The initiative's second phase is actively identifying additional societies for modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025