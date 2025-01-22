Left Menu

Wendt (India) Ltd Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits Amid Income Growth

Wendt (India) Ltd, a Murugappa Group company, reported a decline in consolidated profit for the October-December 2024 quarter to Rs 8.22 crore from Rs 9.60 crore the previous year, despite income growth. The board has recommended a Rs 30 interim dividend per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:10 IST
Wendt (India) Ltd Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits Amid Income Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Wendt (India) Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has released its financial performance for the October-December 2024 quarter, reporting a decline in consolidated profit to Rs 8.22 crore from Rs 9.60 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite a drop in quarterly profits, Wendt (India) Ltd's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 55.32 crore, slightly lower than Rs 56.32 crore from the previous year. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the income grew to Rs 164.77 crore from Rs 162.06 crore in the prior period.

In light of these financial results, the company's board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share, reflecting optimism for future performance. This decision was made during a board meeting on Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025