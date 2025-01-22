Wendt (India) Ltd Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits Amid Income Growth

Wendt (India) Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has released its financial performance for the October-December 2024 quarter, reporting a decline in consolidated profit to Rs 8.22 crore from Rs 9.60 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite a drop in quarterly profits, Wendt (India) Ltd's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 55.32 crore, slightly lower than Rs 56.32 crore from the previous year. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the income grew to Rs 164.77 crore from Rs 162.06 crore in the prior period.

In light of these financial results, the company's board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share, reflecting optimism for future performance. This decision was made during a board meeting on Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)