Kerala Shines at WEF: Investment Potential Unveiled

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve put the state on the global investment map at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, holding over 30 one-to-one meetings in just two days. His efforts highlighted transformative industry changes, rooted in strong government policies, driving Kerala's industrial landscape.

The Invest Kerala Pavilion showcased the state's new policy initiatives at the India Pavilion, set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Rajeeve led a high-profile delegation, including Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, to present investment opportunities spanning IT, Spacetech, medical devices, and tourism.

Industry leaders showed robust interest in Kerala's progress, particularly in the MSME sector and the supportive environment for startups. Excitement is growing for the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, indicating a bright future for responsible industry in the state.

