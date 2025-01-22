Left Menu

Kerala Shines at WEF: Investment Potential Unveiled

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve showcased the state's investment potential at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Highlighting transformative industrial policies, he led discussions with global leaders, emphasizing sectors like IT, medical devices, and tourism. Industry leaders expressed interest in the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:31 IST
Kerala Shines at WEF: Investment Potential Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve put the state on the global investment map at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, holding over 30 one-to-one meetings in just two days. His efforts highlighted transformative industry changes, rooted in strong government policies, driving Kerala's industrial landscape.

The Invest Kerala Pavilion showcased the state's new policy initiatives at the India Pavilion, set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Rajeeve led a high-profile delegation, including Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, to present investment opportunities spanning IT, Spacetech, medical devices, and tourism.

Industry leaders showed robust interest in Kerala's progress, particularly in the MSME sector and the supportive environment for startups. Excitement is growing for the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, indicating a bright future for responsible industry in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025