Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra: A Devastating Day for Jalgaon

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claimed the lives of at least 10 passengers. Initial reports suggest panic triggered by a fire rumor led passengers onto the tracks, only to be struck by another train. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST
Maharashtra's Jalgaon district witnessed a tragic train accident on Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least ten passengers. The chaos ensued after rumors of a fire caused passengers to disembark onto the tracks, inadvertently stepping into the path of an oncoming train.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was promptly briefed on the disaster by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Expressing his sorrow, Shah conveyed condolences through 'X' and assured that the local administration is extending all possible assistance to the injured.

Condolences also poured in from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who mourned the loss of lives and hoped for the prompt recovery of those injured in this traumatic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

