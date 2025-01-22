Left Menu

Telangana's Global Vision: Competing with World Cities

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, envisions friendly ties with neighboring states and aims to achieve global development standards. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he emphasized Telangana's strategic importance and highlighted plans to drive the state's economy towards a USD one trillion goal while inviting investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious bid to compete on a global scale, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed the state's intent to foster amicable relations with neighboring regions, aiming for development on par with world cities.

Addressing a strategic dialogue alongside Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reddy focused on Telangana's strategic significance, underscoring shared resources with neighboring states.

Reddy also highlighted Telangana's strengths like the dynamic city of Hyderabad and aimed to align with national economic goals by diversifying business strategies, inviting investments to boost the state's growth towards a USD one trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

