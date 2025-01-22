Panic Leads to Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra

An unexpected tragedy struck in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district as panic ensued among passengers aboard the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. Responding to a false fire alarm, at least 12 passengers leaped from their train onto adjacent tracks.

Unfortunately, they were hit by another train, the Karnataka Express, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The accident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations, forcing authorities to halt train services temporarily.

An immediate probe into the incident was initiated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, as officials denied any fire on board the coaches. Government leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, expressed condolences and announced compensations for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)