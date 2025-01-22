Left Menu

Panic Leads to Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra

A false fire alarm caused panic among passengers of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, leading them to jump onto the adjacent tracks near Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where 12 were tragically killed by an oncoming train. The incident injured 15 others and prompted an investigation by railway authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:38 IST
Panic Leads to Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected tragedy struck in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district as panic ensued among passengers aboard the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. Responding to a false fire alarm, at least 12 passengers leaped from their train onto adjacent tracks.

Unfortunately, they were hit by another train, the Karnataka Express, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The accident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations, forcing authorities to halt train services temporarily.

An immediate probe into the incident was initiated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, as officials denied any fire on board the coaches. Government leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, expressed condolences and announced compensations for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025