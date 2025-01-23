Left Menu

Holding the Line on Boeing Production

President Trump's Transportation Department nominee, Sean Duffy, has vowed to keep caps on Boeing 737 MAX production. The cap will be lifted only after thorough consultations with FAA safety experts and assurance of maintaining aircraft quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the U.S. Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, has pledged to uphold the current production cap on Boeing 737 MAX planes. Duffy confirmed that the cap would only be lifted after rigorous safety evaluations.

In written comments to the Senate Commerce Committee, Duffy emphasized his commitment to consulting with career safety experts at the Federal Aviation Administration and ensuring that any decision to increase production will not compromise the quality of the aircraft.

The nominee's stance comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Boeing 737 MAX safety standards and aims to reassure stakeholders of a cautious approach towards production enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

