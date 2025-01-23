Tragic Chain Reaction: Jalgaon's Railway Catastrophe

The death toll in the deadly train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district has risen to 13. Authorities recovered a headless body along the railway tracks, adding to the toll from the mishap that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Passengers from the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were tragically run over by the Karnataka Express after they disembarked, mistakenly fearing a fire onboard following a chain-pulling alarm. The tragedy unfolded near the town of Pachora.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, with eight bodies identified so far. The Maharashtra government and Railway Board have announced financial aid for the victims' families, amid ongoing investigations into the cause of this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)