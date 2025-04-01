Left Menu

Flags of Discord: Temple Tensions in Maharashtra

In Beed district, Maharashtra, tension arose when a green flag was placed at a temple during a festival coinciding with Eid. Police intervened and mediated between communities, leading to the removal of both green and saffron flags. No charges were filed in the incident.

  • India

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a green flag's presence at a temple incited brief tension in the local community, officials reported on Tuesday.

The situation arose in Pachegaon village during a festival at the Kanifnath temple, which coincided with the celebration of Eid on Monday.

Police intervened by engaging with local residents from two communities, resulting in the removal of both green and saffron flags, effectively quelling the unrest, with no charges filed, as per a Georai police station official.

