Rumor Sparks Tragedy: Jalgaon Train Accident

A rumor about a fire, sparked by a tea-seller on the Pushpak Express, led to a tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Panic followed, resulting in 13 deaths and 15 injuries as passengers mistakenly jumped in front of the oncoming Karnataka Express.

  • India

A false alarm ignited by a tea-seller's shout of fire led to chaos on the Pushpak Express, triggering a deadly accident in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. Passengers, gripped by panic, jumped from the train, which had halted due to an alarm chain-pulling incident.

The Karnataka Express, traveling on adjacent tracks, struck passengers who had disembarked, resulting in 13 fatalities and 15 injuries. The rumor caused these passengers to believe a fire had broken out, explained Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a briefing in Pune.

The tragedy highlights the dire consequences of misinformation, as victims were caught unaware by the train approaching at high speed. Officials, including the district guardian minister, have been at the scene as normal train operations reportedly resumed in the area.

