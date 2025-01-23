Left Menu

Strategic Mobility: US Typhon Launchers Shift in the Philippines

The U.S. has relocated its Typhon launchers capable of firing multipurpose missiles from the Philippines' Laoag airfield to another Luzon location. This move is intended to enhance the mobility and survivability of the missile batteries. The relocation has drawn criticism from China and Russia, citing regional tensions.

Updated: 23-01-2025 13:45 IST
The United States military has strategically relocated its Typhon missile launchers from the Laoag airfield in the Philippines to a different location on Luzon. The launchers, which are equipped to fire multipurpose missiles over long distances, are considered a crucial component in U.S. military strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

This shift, as reported by a senior government source in the Philippines, is designed to test how quickly and effectively the missile batteries can be repositioned, thereby increasing their survival chances in the event of conflict. Despite satellite images confirming the redeployment, exact details about the new location of the launchers have been withheld by both U.S. and Philippine officials.

Deploying such advanced military capabilities has sparked negative responses from China and Russia, who see this as exacerbating an arms race in the region. The Typhon system's ease of production could allow the U.S. to rapidly expand its missile presence, countering China's existing lead in the Indo-Pacific theater.

