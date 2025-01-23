Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India will increase car prices by up to Rs 32,500 from February 1, 2025, to partially offset rising input and operational costs. The price hike affects all models, including popular cars and SUVs, ranging from entry-level to premium models.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:33 IST
India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to Rs 32,500 across its various models effective February 1, 2025. This move is aimed at mitigating the company's rising input and operational costs.

While efforts are made to optimize expenses, some of the costs will be transferred to consumers. Different models will see varied price increases, such as the Celerio at Rs 32,500, Invicto at Rs 30,000, and Wagon-R at Rs 15,000.

The company's portfolio spans from the entry-level Alto K-10 to the premium Invicto, reflecting a comprehensive adjustment across the model range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

