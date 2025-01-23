Left Menu

Topnotch Triumphs at SOS Nitelife Awards: A Beacon of Nightlife Excellence

The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated the achievements in nightlife and hospitality sectors. Topnotch Nightclub in Bhubaneswar clinched the Best Nightclub Award for its outstanding contributions and exceptional entertainment, setting a new standard for nightlife in the city and beyond.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:04 IST
Topnotch Takes the Spotlight as Bhubaneswar's Best Nightclub of the Year. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a glittering affair at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated the best of nightlife and hospitality on January 18, 2025. Supported by CREDAI MCHI, the event honored outstanding contributions, setting benchmarks in the industry.

The highlight was Bhubaneswar's Topnotch Nightclub, which was named the Best Nightclub, a recognition of its commitment to providing world-class entertainment. The award was presented by a prestigious panel of dignitaries, including Keval Valambhia, COO of CREDAI MCHI, and filmmaker Suneel Darshan, underscoring the award's significance.

Topnotch, known for hosting renowned DJs like DJ Chetas and DJ Aqeel, is a nightlife staple in Bhubaneswar. Situated in the Zoris Boutique Hotel, the club offers unique experiences with venues like Topnotch Air and Let's Talk. Owner Jyoti Ranjan Mishra expressed pride in setting the nightlife standard for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

