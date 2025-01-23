Topnotch Triumphs at SOS Nitelife Awards: A Beacon of Nightlife Excellence

In a glittering affair at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated the best of nightlife and hospitality on January 18, 2025. Supported by CREDAI MCHI, the event honored outstanding contributions, setting benchmarks in the industry.

The highlight was Bhubaneswar's Topnotch Nightclub, which was named the Best Nightclub, a recognition of its commitment to providing world-class entertainment. The award was presented by a prestigious panel of dignitaries, including Keval Valambhia, COO of CREDAI MCHI, and filmmaker Suneel Darshan, underscoring the award's significance.

Topnotch, known for hosting renowned DJs like DJ Chetas and DJ Aqeel, is a nightlife staple in Bhubaneswar. Situated in the Zoris Boutique Hotel, the club offers unique experiences with venues like Topnotch Air and Let's Talk. Owner Jyoti Ranjan Mishra expressed pride in setting the nightlife standard for the city.

