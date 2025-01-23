Left Menu

Tragic Railway Calamity: Unveiling the Jalgaon Incident

A team of senior railway officials from Central Railway Zone launched an inquiry into the Jalgaon train tragedy that resulted in 13 deaths. They will investigate the cause behind the passengers of the Pushpak Express being hit by Karnataka Express amid rumors of a fire.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation is underway following the tragic Jalgaon train incident where a fatal collision claimed 13 lives, as confirmed by a team of senior railway officials on Thursday.

The Railway Board appointed a team comprising key figures like the principal chief safety officer and principal chief electrical engineer, directed by the Central Railway Zone, to delve into the details.

The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the accident involving the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express passengers, caught in rumors of a fire, stepping onto adjacent tracks only to be struck by the fast-moving Karnataka Express.

