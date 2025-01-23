Tragic Railway Calamity: Unveiling the Jalgaon Incident

An investigation is underway following the tragic Jalgaon train incident where a fatal collision claimed 13 lives, as confirmed by a team of senior railway officials on Thursday.

The Railway Board appointed a team comprising key figures like the principal chief safety officer and principal chief electrical engineer, directed by the Central Railway Zone, to delve into the details.

The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the accident involving the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express passengers, caught in rumors of a fire, stepping onto adjacent tracks only to be struck by the fast-moving Karnataka Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)