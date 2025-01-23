Tragic Road Accident in Odisha: A Fatal Collision
In Odisha's Jajpur district, a motorcycle was struck by a dumper, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries. The incident occurred near Sathipur Chhak. The dumper fled the scene, and a search for the vehicle is ongoing. The victims were rushed to a hospital, but one died en route.
A fatal accident occurred Thursday in Odisha's Jajpur district, when a dumper collided with a motorcycle carrying three individuals, police reported. The crash took place near Sathipur Chhak within Panikoili police station limits.
After the collision, the victims were violently ejected from their motorcycle, losing consciousness. Local residents came to their aid, transporting them to the district headquarters hospital. Tragically, one of the individuals died from injuries before reaching care.
The dumper, reportedly carrying sand, fled the scene post-incident. Authorities have launched a search for the escaped vehicle, emphasizing the need for vigilance in road safety measures across the region.
