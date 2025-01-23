Left Menu

Unemployment Claims Surge Amid Resilient Job Market

Jobless claims in the U.S. increased slightly last week, while the number of people receiving unemployment benefits reached a three-year high. Despite these figures, overall job growth remains robust, with significant hirings and low unemployment rates. Major companies like Meta and Brown-Forman have announced layoffs recently.

  United States

Unemployment claims in the United States saw a minor rise last week, with the total number of citizens collecting benefits hitting the highest level in over three years. The Labor Department reported a climb of 6,000 in jobless benefits applications, reaching 223,000 for the week ending January 18.

Despite the uptick in jobless claims, the labor market remains stronger than historical trends. The number of Americans receiving benefits in the week of January 11 grew by 46,000 to 1.9 million, indicating challenges in job acquisition for those on benefits.

Significant corporate layoffs across big names like Meta, Brown-Forman, GM, Boeing, Cargill, and Stellantis highlight a shifting economic landscape, even as job growth in December showed a surge, supporting an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent and signifying resilience of the economy.

