Gujarat's Decade of FDI Dominance: A Model for Investment Growth

Gujarat has seen a remarkable boom in foreign direct investment, amassing USD 57.65 billion in FDI equity inflows from April 2014 to September 2024. According to a recent report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), this highlights the state's exceptional investment management.

The growth is attributed to the investor-friendly policies fostered by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as reflected in the unprecedented rise of 72.5% in FDI during the first half of FY 2024-25. This increase starkly contrasts with a national growth rate of 45.4%, reinforcing Gujarat's reputation as a leading destination for investment.

Gujarat's strategic initiatives have contributed significantly to India's total FDI inflow, with the state achieving a formidable 9.5% of the country's FDI equity inflow since April 2000. This accomplishment firmly establishes Gujarat's standing on both a national and international investment stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)