Gujarat's Decade of FDI Dominance: A Model for Investment Growth
Gujarat witnessed a substantial rise in foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting USD 57.65 billion in FDI equity inflow between April 2014 and September 2024. This surge, highlighted by DPIIT's report, underscores Gujarat's business-friendly environment under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and its superior performance compared to national figures.
Gujarat has seen a remarkable boom in foreign direct investment, amassing USD 57.65 billion in FDI equity inflows from April 2014 to September 2024. According to a recent report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), this highlights the state's exceptional investment management.
The growth is attributed to the investor-friendly policies fostered by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as reflected in the unprecedented rise of 72.5% in FDI during the first half of FY 2024-25. This increase starkly contrasts with a national growth rate of 45.4%, reinforcing Gujarat's reputation as a leading destination for investment.
Gujarat's strategic initiatives have contributed significantly to India's total FDI inflow, with the state achieving a formidable 9.5% of the country's FDI equity inflow since April 2000. This accomplishment firmly establishes Gujarat's standing on both a national and international investment stage.
