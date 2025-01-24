Left Menu

Currencies Surge After Trump's Trade Tariff Softening

The Australian, New Zealand dollars, and Chinese yuan showed strong gains after President Trump's comments on trade tariffs suggested a softer stance against China. Meanwhile, the yen remained stable with the Bank of Japan's rate decision looming. The dollar experienced its steepest decline since November amidst ongoing economic developments.

Updated: 24-01-2025 08:27 IST
The Australian and New Zealand dollars clawed their way up on Friday, backed by a softer trade tariff stance from U.S. President Donald Trump. This sought-after relief signalled a possible trade agreement with China, boosting the currencies alongside a rising Chinese yuan.

Contrastingly, the yen exhibited little movement, pausing as the Bank of Japan's imminent rate decision kept markets on edge. Traders speculated a 25-basis-point rate hike could be on the horizon, promising further action to maintain currency stability.

In a broader spectrum, the dollar endured a challenging week, marking its largest descent in nearly two months. Expectations unmet, the dollar stumbled, further pressured by Trump's vocal demands for a Federal Reserve rate cut. Meanwhile, in cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin and ether showed minor gains amid quieted regulatory developments.

