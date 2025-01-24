Left Menu

BOJ Raises Rates Amidst Rising Inflation and Wage Expectations

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) increased its interest rates to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting confident wage growth and stable inflation. This hike marks the first since the previous year, amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties. The yen appreciated following the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:23 IST
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised interest rates dramatically on Friday, hitting levels unseen since the 2008 financial crisis. This decision reflects BOJ's belief that rising wages will anchor stable inflation near its 2% target. This adjustment comes following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent inauguration, which poses potential global economic impacts.

The BOJ's two-day policy meeting concluded with an 8-1 vote in favor of lifting the short-term interest rate to 0.5%, a level Japan has not experienced in nearly two decades. This move signifies the central bank's commitment to incrementally raising rates, aiming for a balanced economic scenario neither too heated nor chilled.

Market analysts perceived the rate hike as a demonstration of BOJ's confidence in achieving its projected economic outlook, bolstered by companies promising to increase wages in this year's negotiations. Although policy guidance remains unchanged, discussions on the future rate hikes point to a gradual yet determined path forward.

