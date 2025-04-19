Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Congress' Karnataka Leadership Amid Development Concerns

BJP Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress government for its lack of development in Bidar district and claimed India's ruling party has lost its national presence. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global recognition, contrasting it with Congress' alleged failures. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge countered, accusing the BJP of neglecting development in the region.

19-04-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent media exchange, BJP Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra expressed sharp criticism towards the Congress government, claiming that the party's influence has waned significantly across the nation. He emphasized the global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in stark contrast to Congress' dwindling presence.

Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of neglecting infrastructural and developmental initiatives in the Bidar district. He pointed out that during the BJP's tenure, a substantial grant of a thousand crores was allocated to Bidar, challenging the current administration to disclose its contributions since taking office.

Countering these accusations, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted perceived inadequacies in BJP's regional development efforts, specifically targeting Prime Minister Modi's approach to 'Kalyan Karnataka.' Kharge cited the unfulfilled promise of infrastructure projects, such as a train coach factory and promptly operationalizing Kalaburagi airport, arguing they reflect the central government's priorities.

