Russia Thwarts Major Drone Assault

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 121 drones launched by Ukraine, the country's defence ministry announced on Friday.

These drones were reportedly downed across 13 Russian regions, with Moscow and its surrounding areas experiencing notable activity, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

This incident highlights the ongoing hostilities and strategic manoeuvres prevalent in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)