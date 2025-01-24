Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Major Drone Assault

Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting and destroying 121 drones launched by Ukraine overnight. The drones were downed over 13 Russian regions, with significant activity witnessed in Moscow and its surrounding areas. This event underscores the ongoing tensions and military engagements between the two nations.

Updated: 24-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 121 drones launched by Ukraine, the country's defence ministry announced on Friday.

These drones were reportedly downed across 13 Russian regions, with Moscow and its surrounding areas experiencing notable activity, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

This incident highlights the ongoing hostilities and strategic manoeuvres prevalent in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

