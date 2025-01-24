Empowering Entrepreneurs: Jupiter Electric Mobility and Porter's Green Initiative

Jupiter Electric Mobility announced a strategic partnership with logistics operator Porter on Friday, aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs in the electric logistics sector.

The collaboration under the Udaan programme provides professional training and access to essential EV resources, enabling small business owners and drivers to grow their businesses. Porter will guide drivers in purchasing and onboarding their flagship electric commercial vehicle, Tez.

This initiative is designed not only to boost earnings for drivers but also to support a greener logistics ecosystem. Porter's extensive network spans over 7.5 lakh drivers across 22 cities, reflecting a mutual commitment to sustainable practices and individual empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)