Empowering Entrepreneurs: Jupiter Electric Mobility and Porter's Green Initiative
Jupiter Electric Mobility has partnered with Porter for the Udaan programme, aimed at aiding local entrepreneurs and drivers in the electric logistics sector. The programme offers training, resources, and supports business growth, aligning with sustainable practices. Porter assists with vehicle procurement and onboarding, driving an eco-friendly logistics ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
Jupiter Electric Mobility announced a strategic partnership with logistics operator Porter on Friday, aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs in the electric logistics sector.
The collaboration under the Udaan programme provides professional training and access to essential EV resources, enabling small business owners and drivers to grow their businesses. Porter will guide drivers in purchasing and onboarding their flagship electric commercial vehicle, Tez.
This initiative is designed not only to boost earnings for drivers but also to support a greener logistics ecosystem. Porter's extensive network spans over 7.5 lakh drivers across 22 cities, reflecting a mutual commitment to sustainable practices and individual empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- electric
- logistics
- partnership
- Udaan
- entrepreneurs
- drivers
- sustainable
- Jupiter
- Porter
- vehicle
ALSO READ
KTR's Vision for Hyderabad: A Drive Toward Sustainable Mobility Amidst Controversy
Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Copper-Based Nano Catalyst for Sustainable Industrial Applications
Urban Futures Redefined: Sustainable Growth and Environmental Preservation Strategies
Ganief Hendricks Highlights Success of Stakeholder Engagement on Food Security and Sustainable Livelihoods
From Bribes to Prosperity: Syrian Entrepreneurs Embrace Economic Shift