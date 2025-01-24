Greaves Cotton Drives Innovation with Strong Financial Growth

Greaves Cotton Limited has reported significant financial performance for the period ending December 31, 2024, reflecting the successful execution of its diversification strategy. The company's fuel-agnostic approach and emphasis on building a sustainable and digitally integrated ecosystem have been pivotal, driving consistent growth and long-term value creation.

In the third quarter of FY25, the company's consolidated revenue soared to ₹751 crore, with standalone revenue growing by 13% to reach ₹502 crore. Contributions from Excel accounted for ₹69 crore of the quarterly revenue. Greaves showcased its comprehensive range of fuel-agnostic engines and cutting-edge powertrain technologies during the Auto Expo 2025.

As Greaves transitions into 2025, it remains focused on long-term value creation and growth. The company continues to lead India's evolving engineering and mobility sector with innovative and sustainable solutions at its core, aiming to empower and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

