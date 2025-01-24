Left Menu

Greaves Cotton Drives Innovation with Strong Financial Growth

Greaves Cotton Limited reports strong financial results, driven by their diversification strategy and fuel-agnostic approach. Revenue in Q3 FY25 surged to ₹751 crore. The company showcased innovative technologies, emphasizing sustainable mobility solutions. Greaves continues to focus on growth and leading India's evolving engineering landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:54 IST
Greaves Cotton Drives Innovation with Strong Financial Growth

Greaves Cotton Limited has reported significant financial performance for the period ending December 31, 2024, reflecting the successful execution of its diversification strategy. The company's fuel-agnostic approach and emphasis on building a sustainable and digitally integrated ecosystem have been pivotal, driving consistent growth and long-term value creation.

In the third quarter of FY25, the company's consolidated revenue soared to ₹751 crore, with standalone revenue growing by 13% to reach ₹502 crore. Contributions from Excel accounted for ₹69 crore of the quarterly revenue. Greaves showcased its comprehensive range of fuel-agnostic engines and cutting-edge powertrain technologies during the Auto Expo 2025.

As Greaves transitions into 2025, it remains focused on long-term value creation and growth. The company continues to lead India's evolving engineering and mobility sector with innovative and sustainable solutions at its core, aiming to empower and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025