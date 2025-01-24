Left Menu

Bank of Japan's Bold Rate Hike: A Milestone Since 2008

The Bank of Japan has increased its interest rates to their highest since 2008, citing confidence in stable inflation driven by rising wages. This marks the first rate hike since last July and signals a move away from deflation, despite uncertainty from global policies influenced by U.S. President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan has announced a significant increase in its interest rates, pushing them to their highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008. This move reflects the bank's growing confidence that inflation will remain stable, spurred on by rising wages across the country.

This rate hike is the first since July of the previous year, coinciding with a shift in global economic policies following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision comes amid pressures from a weakening yen and consistent wage hikes embedded in Japan's corporate culture.

The central bank's meeting concluded with an 8-1 vote in favor of raising the short-term policy rate from 0.25% to 0.5%. Despite some dissent within the board, this step signals Japan's departure from a prolonged period of deflation, as inflation forecasts continue to rise, indicating further potential rate hikes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

