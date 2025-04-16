Left Menu

High Court Halts Action Against Bajwa Over Explosive Remarks

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Punjab government to refrain from any coercive action against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa until April 22, following an FIR against him for his '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement. The FIR challenges constitutional rights and seeks reassurance of Bajwa's freedom of speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:16 IST
High Court Halts Action Against Bajwa Over Explosive Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive to the Punjab government, instructing it not to take any coercive measures against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa until April 22. This decision follows an FIR filed in response to Bajwa's controversial statement about '50 bombs' reaching Punjab.

The court has extended a notice to the state of Punjab, urging a response to Bajwa's plea, which seeks the quashing of the FIR. Bajwa's counsel maintains that the charges are politically motivated and alleges that they infringe on his constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly disseminating misleading information. His counsel argues that the FIR intends to curb his expression regarding Punjab's law-and-order issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025