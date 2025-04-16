High Court Halts Action Against Bajwa Over Explosive Remarks

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive to the Punjab government, instructing it not to take any coercive measures against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa until April 22. This decision follows an FIR filed in response to Bajwa's controversial statement about '50 bombs' reaching Punjab.

The court has extended a notice to the state of Punjab, urging a response to Bajwa's plea, which seeks the quashing of the FIR. Bajwa's counsel maintains that the charges are politically motivated and alleges that they infringe on his constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly disseminating misleading information. His counsel argues that the FIR intends to curb his expression regarding Punjab's law-and-order issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)