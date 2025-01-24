Travel & Hospitality Sector Booms with 66% Companies Expanding Workforce

The travel and hospitality sector is experiencing significant expansion, with 66% of companies surveyed planning to increase their workforce. This surge is detailed in the latest Employment Outlook Report by TeamLease Services, which forecasts an 8.2% Net Employment Change for HY2 (October-March) of FY2024-25, highlighting the sector's robust momentum in job creation.

The sector's growth is driven by smart tourism technologies, revived MICE activities, and an emphasis on sustainable tourism. These factors are reshaping the industry by creating new jobs in areas such as sustainability coordination, smart travel experience design, and contactless technology implementation, thus meeting the demand for skilled professionals.

This expansion underscores the economic significance of India's travel and tourism industry, which contributed 9% to the GDP in 2024, equating to over USD 11 trillion, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. Rising domestic travel, spurred by religious tourism and visits to smaller cities, along with government-led infrastructure investments, are further propelling the sector's growth.

Indian travellers are increasingly contributing to international tourism recovery, enhancing demand for innovative travel services. Companies are thus recruiting for roles that support eco-friendly and technology-driven travel solutions, fulfilling the modern traveller's needs.

The report indicates hiring intent is highest in major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, while tier-2 and tier-3 cities emerge as new employment hubs. Towns such as Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, and Jaipur are gaining prominence, reflecting a trend towards decentralising job opportunities across the nation.

The rise in demand for skilled professionals is transforming recruitment priorities, with sales positions leading (76% hiring intent), followed by marketing, office services, and IT roles. There is also a rising need for engineering and blue-collar positions, aligning with the industry's operational advancements.

Balasubramanian A, Senior VP at TeamLease Services, notes the positive hiring trends emphasize the industry's commitment to catering to eco-conscious and experience-driven travellers, highlighting the evolving employment landscape in both major metros and emerging cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)