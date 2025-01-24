Burberry's Turnaround Triumph: A Step Towards Luxury Renaissance

Burberry experienced a pleasantly surprising 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales, thanks to a robust holiday season in the United States. This development marks a crucial moment in the British luxury brand's turnaround efforts, seeing shares surge over 14% as investor optimism rises.

CEO Joshua Schulman, at the helm for six months, attributed the success to festive campaigns featuring signature trench coats and scarves—products that reflect the brand's traditional identity. Schulman emphasized the strategy of focusing on recognizable products to reclaim customer loyalty lost by previous less identifiable offerings.

Sales improved across regions, notably the Americas, with a 4% rise. Despite decreased sales in Asia Pacific and EMEIA, the overall performance showed signs of recovery. Burberry now anticipates offsetting an earlier operating loss, projecting a profitable fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)