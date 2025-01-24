Mega Investments Propel Nagpur's Industrial Boom

Massive investments are set to roll into Nagpur with Memorandums of Understanding valued at Rs 50,000 crore slated to be signed at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event next month. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the development at a press conference on Friday.

An automobile major is poised to establish a manufacturing plant in Nagpur, and the Gadchiroli district will see the rise of several steel units. This move is expected to bolster the regional economy significantly.

The Dassault Reliance Aerospace plant in Nagpur is also on the verge of a major milestone, with plans to completely assemble 26-27 Falcon business jets within the next two years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will officiate the signing of MoUs from February 7 to 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)