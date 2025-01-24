Mega Investments Propel Nagpur's Industrial Boom
Massive MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore will be signed during the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event in Nagpur. Key investments include a new automobile plant and steel units. Assembly of Falcon business jets is also planned. The event will feature Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
- Country:
- India
Massive investments are set to roll into Nagpur with Memorandums of Understanding valued at Rs 50,000 crore slated to be signed at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event next month. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the development at a press conference on Friday.
An automobile major is poised to establish a manufacturing plant in Nagpur, and the Gadchiroli district will see the rise of several steel units. This move is expected to bolster the regional economy significantly.
The Dassault Reliance Aerospace plant in Nagpur is also on the verge of a major milestone, with plans to completely assemble 26-27 Falcon business jets within the next two years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will officiate the signing of MoUs from February 7 to 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nearly 5,000 youths have quit Naxalism, joined mainstream and got jobs: Union minister Nitin Gadkari at BJP's convention in Maharashtra.
India on the Fast Track to Lead Global Automobile Industry in Five Years
Eight persons killed in blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district: Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Breaking the Cartel Shackles: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Infrastructure
Goa's Landmark Curved Cable-Stayed Bridge Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari