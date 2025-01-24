Haryana Drives Change: Flagging Off Electric Future

On January 26, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij will mark an important milestone by flagging off five new electric buses in Ambala. These modern buses are a step towards a zero-emission public transport system.

This initiative, under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, aims to provide Ambala residents with a smoother, more comfortable travel experience. The buses will supplement the existing fleet of local mini-buses, enhancing the state's sustainable transport options.

Vij highlighted the state's ambition to procure 50 electric buses for each of the 10 municipal corporations, emphasizing the creation of necessary charging and maintenance infrastructure for this green transportation leap forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)