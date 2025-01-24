Left Menu

JSW Steel's Profit Dips Amid Rising Costs: A Deep Dive into Q3 Financials

JSW Steel reported a 70% decline in net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3, attributed to increased expenses. Total income slightly decreased and steel production saw modest growth. Despite challenges, EBITDA rose by 3% QoQ due to better volumes and reduced costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:42 IST
JSW Steel's Profit Dips Amid Rising Costs: A Deep Dive into Q3 Financials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel has announced a significant decline in its net profit for the December quarter, attributing a 70% drop to Rs 719 crore primarily to higher operational expenses. This marks a notable downturn compared to the Rs 2,450 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

The total income for the third quarter decreased to Rs 41,525 crore from the previous year's Rs 42,134 crore. However, expenses surged to Rs 40,250 crore from the Rs 38,815 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, impacting the company's financial health.

Despite financial headwinds, JSW Steel reported improvements in certain areas. The company posted a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase in EBITDA, thanks to increased production volumes and reduced costs, predominantly in coking coal. Steel sales reached 6.71 million tonnes, reflecting a 12% year-on-year rise. Additionally, crude steel production reached 7.03 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025