Left Menu

Spencer's Retail Eyes Financial Turnaround with Strategic Expansion and Fundraising

Spencer’s Retail Ltd, part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, is exploring fundraising opportunities post-breakeven to enhance valuations and reduce debt. The company focuses on strengthening existing markets, exiting unprofitable regions, and boosting its quick commerce operations to optimize growth and improve financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:15 IST
Spencer's Retail Eyes Financial Turnaround with Strategic Expansion and Fundraising
  • Country:
  • India

Spencer's Retail Ltd, a part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced plans to explore fundraising opportunities after achieving operational breakeven. The retail chain aims to enhance valuations and reduce its consolidated debt, which stood at Rs 883 crore at the end of the third quarter, according to a company official.

The company has secured board approval for prospective fundraising strategies and is open to introducing new investors. Post-earning calls highlighted the management's focus on demonstrating consistent financial performance to bolster investor confidence. Spencer's Retail reported narrowing its net loss to Rs 47.34 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2024.

The retail chain is undertaking a strategic expansion plan, optimizing operations by strengthening its presence in profitable regions while exiting unprofitable sectors like South India and NCR. It has also forayed into the quick commerce space with an aim to drive growth through increased sales per square foot and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025